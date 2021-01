MIAMI (WSVN) - A sailboat struck a bridge in Miami as it was about to pass underneath the structure.

Cellphone video posted by Only in Dade captured the moment the vessel slammed into the bridge, located between Palm Island and the MacArthur Causeway, Sunday.

No one was hurt.

The bridge did not sustain any structural damage.

