KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police have responded to the scene of a sailboat that crashed into a bridge.

The incident happened in Key Biscayne, Thursday, when police saw the mast of the boat on the south side of the bridge.

According to the boat’s captain, the vessel did not have any power, and the outgoing tide slammed it against the piling.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where marine patrol units were in the water to assist the operator and help tow the boat to Crandon Park Marina.

No injuries were reported.

