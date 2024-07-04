(WSVN) - South Florida is gearing up for a spectacular Fourth of July celebration, but officials are emphasizing the importance of safety before lighting up the night sky.

Fireworks Safety Concerns

Former Fire Chief and Fire Science Department Professor at Purdue Global, Jonathan Mead, and Dr. Nicole Bernal, Medical Director at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Comprehensive Burn Center, stress the dangers associated with fireworks.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, last year, eight people died from firework-related injuries, with nearly 10,000 hurt. Alarmingly, about 700 of these injuries were caused by sparklers, often mistakenly considered safe for children.

“About 38 percent of the people that have addressed their issues in the hospital have had fingers or hands issues with hands, whether it’s getting blown off or partway blown up,” Mead said.

Dr. Bernal suggested, “The most important thing is to have the person who’s doing the fireworks be the sober person for the evening.”

Experts recommend leaving fireworks displays to professionals. If handling fireworks personally, it is crucial to keep a fire extinguisher and a bucket of water nearby, light fireworks in an open area, and avoid dry leaves or trees.

Heat and Weather Risks

In addition to fireworks safety, much of the country will face historically hot weather this Fourth of July.

Parts of the South and West could see temperatures exceeding 100 degrees, increasing the risk of wildfires and prompting some officials to consider bans on fireworks and campfires.

Residents are advised to use sunscreen, stay hydrated, and take precautions against heat-related illnesses.

South Florida Events

South Florida will host several events to celebrate the Fourth of July:

Plantation Parade : The City of Plantation will hold a parade at 9 a.m., starting at the intersection of Broward Boulevard and Northwest 46th Avenue, and ending at Plantation City Hall. The day will conclude with a fireworks show at 9 p.m.

: The City of Plantation will hold a parade at 9 a.m., starting at the intersection of Broward Boulevard and Northwest 46th Avenue, and ending at Plantation City Hall. The day will conclude with a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Lauderdale-By-The-Sea Parade : The annual parade will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by Family Fun Day festivities at El Prado Park, located at 4500 El Mar Drive, ending at 2 p.m. The firework display will start at 9 p.m. A list of events is available on the city’s website.

: The annual parade will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by Family Fun Day festivities at El Prado Park, located at 4500 El Mar Drive, ending at 2 p.m. The firework display will start at 9 p.m. A list of events is available on the city’s website. Miami Springs Parade : Beginning at 10 a.m., the parade will start at the corner of Esplanade Drive and Westward Drive. A firework show will begin at dusk at the Miami Springs Golf Course, located at 650 Curtiss Parkway. For more information regarding this event, please call 305-805-5075.

: Beginning at 10 a.m., the parade will start at the corner of Esplanade Drive and Westward Drive. A firework show will begin at dusk at the Miami Springs Golf Course, located at 650 Curtiss Parkway. For more information regarding this event, please call 305-805-5075. Key Biscayne Parade : Celebrating its 65th year, the parade will proceed south on Crandon Boulevard from Harbor Drive to West Enid from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a fireworks display over the water at sunset.

: Celebrating its 65th year, the parade will proceed south on Crandon Boulevard from Harbor Drive to West Enid from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a fireworks display over the water at sunset. Fort Lauderdale Festivities : The city will host a Fourth of July Spectacular from noon to 9 p.m. in Las Olas Oceanside Park and on Fort Lauderdale Beach, featuring activities, music, and a fireworks show on the ocean.

: The city will host a Fourth of July Spectacular from noon to 9 p.m. in Las Olas Oceanside Park and on Fort Lauderdale Beach, featuring activities, music, and a fireworks show on the ocean. Bayfront Park : Miami’s big bash from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. will include performances from various artists and a massive fireworks show at 9 p.m. A hotdog eating competition will also take place where 10 pre-selected contestants will get a chance to win a $200 cash prize. Please visit miamiandbeaches.com for more information.

: Miami’s big bash from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. will include performances from various artists and a massive fireworks show at 9 p.m. A hotdog eating competition will also take place where 10 pre-selected contestants will get a chance to win a $200 cash prize. Please visit miamiandbeaches.com for more information. Hollywood Beach: The city’s Star-Spangled Spectacular will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., featuring DJ entertainment, live music, and an offshore fireworks display. Visit the city’s website if you’d like to learn more.

As South Florida prepares for an exciting Fourth of July, remember to prioritize safety to ensure a fun and injury-free celebration.

