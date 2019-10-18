Safe with $100K in jewelry stolen from Miami penthouse

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating two people who were caught on camera stealing a safe containing tens of thousands of dollars in jewelry from a penthouse apartment in Miami.

Surveillance video showed the subjects loading the safe into a light colored Nissan Juke in the parking garage of an apartment complex on Southwest 27th Avenue, near 27th Street, Saturday night.

According to City of Miami Police, the safe was holding about $100,000 worth of jewelry.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

