CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters stopped fast-moving flames in Cutler Bay.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, an RV in the back of a house caught fire, which then spread to the home on Southwest 92nd Avenue, near Cutler Ridge Drive, Saturday morning.

“Units arrived and found a fire at the rear of the structure that got to the house from an RV in the back,” said MDFR spokesperson Juan Del Campo.

Crews were able to knock down the fire before it continued to spread to the rest of the house.

“Units pulled multiple lines, and units were able to stop the fire from making any more damage to the interior of the house,” said Del Campo. “They pulled a hose line to the interior and the RV outside. Units were able to do a quick knockdown.”

It remains unclear whether or not anyone was home at the time.

