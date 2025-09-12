SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Russian man is set to be deported following his arrest for hurting his child.

Andrei Sevastianov pled guilty to child abuse charges on Friday morning, so a judge ordered his removal to Russia as soon as this weekend.

The father was caught on video dragging, pushing and violently shaking his 2-year-old daughter in a condo building in Sunny Isles Beach earlier this year.

He was swifty arrested and the child was checked out at a nearby hospital and didn’t have any serious injuries.

