Rush hour crash traps driver in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rush hour wreck left a driver trapped and terrified in her own car.

The driver was saved after being caught up in her mangled car Tuesday morning in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Fire Rescue pulled the victim from her overturned car after getting into a crash along Northwest 79th Street and 14th Avenue.

No one involved in the crash was taken to the hospital.

