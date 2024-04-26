MIAMI (WSVN) - Runners pounded the pavement in downtown Miami as they took part in the 39th edition of the Lexus Corporate Run.

Thursday’s run, known as downtown Miami’s largest office party, features a 3.1 mile run/walk at Bayfront Park.

The run is open to full and part-time employees.

Along with the big race, teams have a good time with some food and drinks, as well as compete for awards in several categories.

