SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Many people ran for a reason on Thanksgiving Day in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Thousands of runners turned out for the “Life Time Turkey Trot” at Tropical Park, Thursday.

The run raised money to support a few different organizations, which included Camillus House, Sneaker Impact and several youth groups around South Florida.

