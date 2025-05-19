MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of athletic South Floridians got an early start to their Sunday as they hit the pavement before sunrise, all for a good cause.

Participants gathered in Miami Beach at dawn — the starting point for this year’s Lululemon 10K.

The six-mile course took runners across the MacArthur Causeway and into downtown Miami.

But this race wasn’t just about setting a pace; it was about giving back.

The 10K raised money for the Kennedy Kids Foundation, which supports at-risk youth in Miami, and the Girls Opportunity Alliance, a global initiative for girls’ education.

