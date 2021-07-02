(WSVN) - Cruise ships are setting sail once again out of Port Miami.

Royal Caribbean is preparing to head out of the port Friday night with their Freedom of the Seas cruise ship.

Freedom is the first ship to depart from Miami since the start of the pandemic.

Crews behind the scenes are making sure passenger safety is a priority amid the ongoing pandemic.

“We have face mask protocols in place, we have health and safety protocols in place,” said Royal Caribbean’s chief product innovation officer Jay Schneider. “We’ve gone really far to make sure people have both an enjoyable vacation and a health and safety return to cruising.”

The ship is set to sail to the Bahamas for 4 days at 7 p.m. tonight.

