MIAMI (WSVN) - Rosie Cordero-Stutz is set to be sworn in as the new Miami-Dade County Sheriff and she’s the first one in over 60 years.

As the agency transitions from the Miami-Dade Police Department, the now sheriff’s office, unveiled a new badge Monday and changed the signage outside police headquarters.

The complete transition will take about three years to complete.

Cordero-Stutz’s swearing-in ceremony happens Tuesday at 10a.m.

