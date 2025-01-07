MIAMI (WSVN) - Rosie Cordero-Stutz is set to be sworn in as the new Miami-Dade County Sheriff and she’s the first one in over 60 years.
As the agency transitions from the Miami-Dade Police Department, the now sheriff’s office, unveiled a new badge Monday and changed the signage outside police headquarters.
The complete transition will take about three years to complete.
Cordero-Stutz’s swearing-in ceremony happens Tuesday at 10a.m.
