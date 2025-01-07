NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rosie Cordero-Stutz was sworn in as the new Miami-Dade County Sheriff Tuesday morning and she’s the first one in over 60 years.

The swear-in ceremony was held at 10a.m., at the Miami-Dade College School of Justice followed by a large procession outside.

The historic ceremony was packed with members of law enforcement from all across South Florida.

Cordero-Stutz’s family was at her side as she was sworn in.

She joined the MDPD back in 1996, and for the last 28 years she has worked her way up the ranks from patrol officer to most recently, the assistant director of investigative services.

At the ceremony, Cordero-Stutz was widely celebrated for being an advocate for the community, among her priorities, she said are law and order, accountability, and transparency.

“I am deeply humbled by the trust bestowed upon me to initiate this new chapter in our community. I am also keenly aware of the significant responsibility and challenges. I stand before, ready to lead as Miami-Dade County Sheriff,” said Cordero-Stutz.

Moments after the sheriff was sworn in, attendees watched the retirement of the police department’s flag, followed by the unveiling of the new Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office flag.

This moment of change all comes at Miami-Dade County voted to reinstate the sheriff’s office back in 2018.

As the agency transitions from the Miami-Dade Police Department, the now sheriff’s office, unveiled a new badge Monday and changed the signage outside police headquarters.

The complete transition will take about three years to complete.

