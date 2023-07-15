MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials are investigating a roof collapse in Miami that has led to a road closure.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to a building in the area of Northwest First Avenue, Saturday afternoon.

Video showed firefighters as they checked out the extent of the damage.

Officials said the building was unoccupied.

Debris from the collapse fell on the road below, forcing crews to close Northwest First Avenue to North Miami Avenue from Fifth to Sixth streets.

Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

It’s too early to know what caused the collapse.

