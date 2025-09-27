SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Ronselli Park in Sweetwater celebrated it’s grand opening with a family event featuring food and music.

The renovations to the park have been years in the making, opening on Friday for all to enjoy.

Sweetwater’s mayor says this makes it all worth it

“The smile on the children’s faces, they’re eager to get out and see this,” said Jose “Pepe” Diaz, mayor of Sweetwater.

Many children attended the event, with many being impressed with what they saw.

“I never want to leave!” said a young parkgoer.

Residents expressed excitement for what it means for the community.

“It’s amazing, it’s a great opportunity for the city, for everybody,” said Alyssa Moreno.

The park offers several sporting facilities including baseball, basketball, pickleball, football and soccer fields and more.

“We’re both in karate. He’s in the first class and I’m in the second class,” said a young resident. “I’m gonna be in basketball and soccer and baseball.”

The newly established Jorge Mas Canosa Youth Center, named after the Cuban American businessman with deep roots in the community, also has programs for kids and teens like ballet, and karate.

His son Jose Mas, who is part owner of Inter Miami, says the team will be involved with soccer program here

“We’re going to help to bring coaches, run skills clinics when we can gather lots of kids in the community,” said Mas. “We want all the kids in this area to start learning soccer at a young age, I think that so many kids play youth soccer, we’re going to try to bring that into the community.”

The park is now open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

