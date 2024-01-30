DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A teacher at Ronald Reagan Senior High School has been arrested on pornography charges.

Wesly Alvarez, 45, a Fine Arts teacher, was fired from the school in Doral following a Miami-Dade Schools investigation into his alleged actions.

According to the arrest report, students complained to the school resource officer and the school principal that a Snapchat video was circulating of Alvarez exposing his genitals in front of the school bathroom mirror. Student witnesses said Alvarez was wearing the same clothing to work that day as they saw on the video.

Police arrived to the school, called Alvarez to the school office, where he admitted to the allegations, and was arrested. He was transported to Turner Gilford Knight Center.

In a statement, the District said that they were made aware of a video that has gone viral on social media regarding Alvarez and launched an investigation. This investigation led to the firing and subsequent arrest of the teacher.

“Conduct such as the one he is accused of will not be tolerated. As such, his employment with the District is being terminated and we will ensure he is precluded from seeking future employment with M-DCPS,” said the statement.

Alvarez faced a judge on Tuesday, placing his bond at $7,500. The judge prohibited Alvarez from having any unsupervised contact with any children, with the exception of his own children.

