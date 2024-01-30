DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A teacher at Ronald Reagan Senior High School has been arrested on pornography charges.

Wesly Alvarez, 45, was fired from the school in Doral following a Miami-Dade Schools investigation into his alleged actions.

In a statement, the District said that they were made aware of a video that has gone viral on social media regarding Alvarez and launched an investigation. This investigation led to the firing and subsequent arrest of the teacher.

“Conduct such as the one he is accused of will not be tolerated. As such, his employment with the District is being terminated and we will ensure he is precluded from seeking future employment with M-DCPS,” said the statement.

Alvarez will face a judge Tuesday morning.

