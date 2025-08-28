WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - An overturned tractor trailer collided with three vehicles on the southbound ramp of I-75 at Royal Palm.

Aerial video taken by 7Drone Force showed an 18-wheeler laying on its side in the grass with two mangled vehicles nearby.

It appears the SUV and the car involved sustained substantial rear end damage. The third vehicle was not spotted.

One woman, a possible driver, was alert and walking around.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers temporarily blocked the exit ramp and adjacent lane until the truck was put back on its wheels.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.