NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover crash in Northwest Miami-Dade has shut down all eastbound lanes and sent two people to the hospital.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the eastbound lanes of State Road 112 at Northwest 22nd Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene, capturing the aftermath of the crash between various trucks.

The crash has shut down all eastbound lanes.

Fire Rescue officials said two people were rushed to a local hospital for treatment. Their injuries are unclear.

Details surrounding what led up to the crash remains unclear.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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