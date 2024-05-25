MIAMI (WSVN) - A driver in Miami made a smashing stop when they slammed into a building.

Coty of Miami Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash on Southwest Eighth Street and 43rd Avenue, at around 6 a.m., Saturday.

Cameras captured the overturned vehicle involved with extensive front end damage.

The front of the business, Linda Home Center, was later boarded up.

As of late Saturday afternoon, it remains unclear whether anyone suffered serious injuries, as police continue to investigate.

