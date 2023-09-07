CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover crash involving a truck carrying dirt has disrupted traffic on the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike near Southwest 216th Street in Cutler Bay.

The incident, reported via @TotalTrafficMIA, occurred on Thursday, leading to significant delays in both southbound and northbound directions.

According to initial reports, the truck rollover has resulted in the blocking of multiple southbound lanes, with only one right shoulder open to traffic. This restriction has caused extensive traffic congestion, including northbound onlooker delays.

Around 7:30 a.m., traffic cameras captured the severity of the incident, showing road closures in the vicinity.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has been contacted to obtain additional information regarding the incident.

In the meantime, motorists are urged to exercise caution while navigating the area and to seek alternative routes if possible to avoid the ongoing traffic congestion caused by this incident.

