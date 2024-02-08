NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fiery rollover crash on the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike led to severe traffic jams and road closures, Thursday morning.

7SkyForce was overhead around 8:30 a.m. showing the aftermath of the damage: An 18-wheeler was on its side while skid marks appeared on the street. Several cars and another 18-wheeler was near the rolled over big-rig but it is unclear how many vehicles were involved in this crash.

The semi-truck reportedly caught fire when it crashed. Firefighters have since out out the blaze but the tractor-trailer was still emitting smoke as Miami-Dade Fire Rescue worked the situation.

Authorities shut down the northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike as a medical helicopter landed on the road for a hospital transportation. Meanwhile, traffic on the southbound lanes are being forced to exit onto Interstate 75 as police blocked off the crash site.

It is unclear how many people were injured. Officials have been contacted for more information.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

