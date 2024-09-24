NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover crash on the Florida Turnpike has led to traffic delays in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the westbound lanes of the Turnpike Extension at Northwest 57th Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene capturing a rolled-over vehicle on one lane. Another vehicle that was on the side of the road sustained some damage.

The drivers involved appeared to be OK.

Traffic is backed up as all four lanes are moving very slowly.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.