WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency crews have shut down the westbound lanes of the Dolphin Expressway following a rollover crash.

On Monday morning, a collision led to one vehicle landing on its roof on the left-most lanes of the highway.

Lane closures began just before Northwest 57th Avenue.

As a result of this incident, three left lanes were blocked off as crews cleared the scene.

