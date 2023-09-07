SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover crash involving a dump truck carrying sand disrupted traffic on the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade and sent two people to the hospital, authorities said.

Thursday morning’s incident, reported via @TotalTrafficMIA, occurred near Southwest 216th Street and led to significant delays in both southbound and northbound directions.

Authorities said a driver lost control on the highway, causing the truck to overturn.

According to initial reports, the truck rollover resulted in the blocking of multiple southbound lanes, with only one right shoulder open to traffic. This restriction caused extensive traffic congestion, including northbound onlooker delays.

Around 7:30 a.m., traffic cameras captured the severity of the incident, showing road closures in the vicinity.

The Florida Highway Patrol sent an update and stated that the driver and a passenger on the truck were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash and debris have since been cleared, and traffic is moving freely once again.

