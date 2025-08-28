WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - An overturned tractor trailer on the southbound ramp of I-75 at Royal Palm has caused major delays in the area.

Aerial video taken by 7Drone Force showed an 18-wheeler laying on its side in the grass with two other vehicles possibly involved.

It appears the SUV and the car involved sustained substantial rear end damage.

One woman, a possible driver, was alert and walking around. It’s unclear if the other drivers sustained any injuries.

Florida Highway Patrol units and Road Rangers have arrived at the scene.

Traffic delays are expected to last a few hours as crews will work to get the trailer upright and tow the other vehicles.

Drivers are advised to avoid taking I-595 southbound and seek alternate routes.

