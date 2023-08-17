SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency responders arrived at the scene of a crash involving a rolled-over vehicle on State Road 836 that has caused closures on the highway, Thursday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews confirmed the call came in at 12:01 p.m. as a vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailor.

Live video footage showed fire officials, along with Florida Highway Patrol deputies, on the westbound lanes of the highway near Northwest 137th Avenue where a damaged vehicle lay on its side on the shoulder. Crews also worked to soak up oil that leaked onto the road.

Due to the fuel leak, the Department of Environmental Resources Management was contacted to assist in the clean-up.

Authorities said the westbound lanes of the highway are shut down from Northwest 107th Avenue to Northwest 137th Avenue.

