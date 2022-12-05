MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover crash in Miami Gardens led to road closures.

Police taped off the streets on Northwest 27th Avenue and 207th Street following a crash, Monday morning.

Heavy police presence was seen where the crash took place.

The collision led to one vehicle landing on its side.

A yellow tarp, which usually determines a body is underneath, was also seen next to the flipped-over car.

Details are limited as police recently arrived at the scene to gather information for their investigation.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as the roads have been blocked off.

