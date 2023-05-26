SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital following a rollover wreck along the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade that has led to heavy congestion during rush hour.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near the Kendall Drive exit, just after 5:30 p.m., Friday.

A traffic camera captured an overturned sedan along the southbound lanes.

Troopers have shut down three southbound lanes as they continue to investigate. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Authorities continue to investigate the crash.

