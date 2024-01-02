MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A high-speed collision caused a power outage in Miami Gardens after a car struck an electric box, Monday night.

According to Miami Gardens Police, around 9:30 p.m. a black Infinity and a grey Kia crashed near the area of Northwest Fifth Avenue and 177th Street, causing the vehicles to overturn.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, no one was trapped, but an adult was transported as a trauma alert to a nearby trauma hospital.

Both drivers, despite the severity of the crash, were transported in stable condition to a nearby hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

As investigators work to piece together the events leading to the crash, the area continues to grapple with a significant power outage caused by the collision.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.