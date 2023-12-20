MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A severe crash occurred Wednesday morning on westbound Miami Gardens Drive at Northwest 17th Avenue, leaving a chaotic scene captured by 7Skyforce.

Emergency responders and police swarmed the crash site, revealing a rollover accident involving a car at a gas station.

Two additional vehicles on the road suffered significant damage.

As a result of the crash, delays are anticipated in the westbound lanes of Miami Gardens Drive. Fortunately, eastbound traffic seems to be moving smoothly. Commuters are advised to plan accordingly and expect potential disruptions due to the ongoing emergency response.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miami Gardens Police officers are actively managing the situation.

