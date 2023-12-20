MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A severe crash occurred Wednesday morning on westbound Miami Gardens Drive at Northwest 17th Avenue, leaving a chaotic scene captured by 7Skyforce.

Emergency responders and police swarmed the crash site, revealing a rollover accident involving a car at a gas station.

Two additional vehicles on the road suffered significant damage.

Witnesses said both vehicles involved in the crash had children inside. Bystanders said good Samaritans helped the people get out of the cars.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, one adult was transported to an area hospital while a child was trauma alerted to the hospital. Their conditions remain unknown.

The crash led to delays along the westbound lanes of Miami Gardens Drive. Fortunately, eastbound traffic was moving smoothly.

MDFR units and Miami Gardens Police officers remained at the scene for hours to manage the situation.

