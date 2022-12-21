MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - There was toy joy for children at a Miami Gardens day care, thanks in part to a popular music festival hosted in South Florida.

The co-founder of Rolling Loud partnered with Miami-Dade on Wednesday to give toys to children at the day care, Wednesday morning.

The gifts were donated by fans of the music festival.

“One of the things we notice is, there are kids who, in these programs, they might not have the Christmas that we want them to have, and so, Rolling Loud they’ve been really good about partnering with us, so we can take toys and hopefully brighten somebody’s Christmas morning,” said Miami-Dade County Commission Chair Oliver Gilbert III.

Toys were also given out at two day cares in Opa-Locka.

Those who donated will have the chance to win a free ticket to Rolling Loud’s upcoming festival in July.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.