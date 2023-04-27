MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency responders were called to the site of a rollover crash on the northbound lanes of Northwest Second Avenue at 191st Street in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Air Rescue was quickly dispatched to the scene, and both Miami-Dade Police and Miami Gardens Police were on hand to investigate the area.

Live video footage showed a badly damaged white car and a firefighter rescue crew who were checking the vital signs of a man lying on the road nearby.

The injured man was quickly transported to the helicopter and airlifted to HCA Aventura Emergency Room for urgent medical attention.

Another vehicle was also involved in the accident and had come to rest on the median of the road with damage to its front and passenger sides. Police were on the scene, talking to the driver of that vehicle, who appeared to be OK.

As a result of the collision, the northbound lanes of Northwest Second Avenue between 191st Street and 199th Street remained closed off until the police finished their investigation and cleared the crash.

Residents and commuters in the area are advised to exercise caution and follow any detours or alternative routes that may be in place.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.