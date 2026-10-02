MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida man said he was the victim of a ritzy ripoff while working out at an Anatomy gym, adding another reported theft to an ongoing investigation into gyms across the area.

The man, who asked not to be identified, said this incident occurred on Sept. 16 at the Anatomy in Coconut Grove.

He said he lost his Rolex, wedding ring, and a bracelet.

“I just want some light shown on the situation,” said the victim.

He contacted 7News about his case after watching the exclusive report about a series of thefts at Anatomy gyms and other locations.

“It’s a large-scale issue, not just an isolated incident,” the victim said.

Police in Miami and Miami Beach are investigating multiple reported thefts that authorities believe may be connected to an organized group targeting specific locations and victims carrying expensive jewelry.

It remains unclear if investigators believe the incident in Coconut Grove is connected to the same suspect or group.

But this latest reported theft comes days after authorities arrested a 17-year-old in connection with an alleged February theft at an Anatomy gym.

According to Miami Beach Police, the teen stole a Rolex from a locker after using a master key to open it. Police said he had the master key in his pocket when they caught him outside an Anatomy gym in Miami’s Midtown neighborhood.

Detectives believe the teenager could be responsible for additional thefts and are continuing to investigate.

As for the Coconut Grove victim, he said he’s cooperating with authorities, but they haven’t told him whether they believe the same teen suspect was responsible for his theft.

Police sources say the 17-year-old suspect was released earlier this week from a juvenile facility in Miami-Dade County.

While police have made one arrest, investigators said the broader investigation into the reported gym thefts is ongoing.

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