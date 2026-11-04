(WSVN) - The race between Democrat Eliott Rodriguez and incumbent Congresswoman Republican Maria Elvira Salazar is neck and neck, with both sides locked in a tie.

As of Tuesday evening, both candidates are tied 50% to 50%.

Salazar spoke at a watch party at a Key Biscayne restaurant, and announced that she was up by 1,000 votes.

Rodriguez, her opponent, spoke at a watch party in South Miami and greeted supporters.

“I had never been prouder of anything that I have done, this campaign that we have ran, and the extraordinary people that had brought me to this point. Remember, I am a first time candidate, I am not a politician. And I ran out of a feeling that we could do better,” he said.

He also said that the election is proof that every vote counts.

Both Rodriguez and Salazar previously worked as broadcast journalists before venturing into politics.

Salazar has held the seat since 2021.

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