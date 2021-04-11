Rocky, Miami Beach Police K-9, retires after 11 years of service

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach Police K-9 is retiring after more than a decade on the force.

Rocky was just 18 months old when he started apprehending dangerous criminals and conducting bomb sweeps for presidents.

ENJOY RETIREMENT K-9 ROCKY! “I will truly miss working alongside my partner Rocky, but now he can enjoy the life of a full-time pet. He is an undersized dog that has an oversized heart,” said Sergeant Alex Llaneras. #YourMBPD https://t.co/ZgjUWIlagd — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) April 11, 2021

Now he’ll be chasing nothing but treats in his handler’s backyard.

