Rocky, Miami Beach K-9, retires after 11 years of service

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach Police K-9 is retiring after more than a decade on the force.

Rocky was just 18 months old when he started apprehending dangerous criminals and conducting bomb sweeps for presidents.

Now he’ll be chasing nothing but treats in his handler’s backyard.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending