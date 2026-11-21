MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida is continuing to celebrate the release of Grand Theft Auto VI with a pop-up shop in Vice City.

Sweat Records teamed up with Rockstar Games for an album pop-up at 5505 NE Second Avenue in Miami.

Fans of GTA lined up to purchase records and CDs of the new game’s soundtrack on Friday, the collaboration’s first day.

Guests can also purchase limited-time merchandise showing off the game’s signature style.

The attraction also showed off some of the game’s unique art and designs up close.

The pop-up runs from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.