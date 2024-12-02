OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Cyber Monday has all the makings for a busy day at one South Florida facility.

Workers at the Amazon warehouse in Opa-locka worked around the clock preparing packages for customers.

The employees are receiving assistance from robots to prepare millions of orders expected on Monday.

Amazon spokesperson Janet Careaga said the robots will help make the jobs of many team members easier.

“What’s amazing about the robots is they really help facilitate the daily tasks of our employees and our team members here,” said Careaga. “As you can see, they carry the heavy merchandise around and bring it to the associates so they can pick it and stow it, and so the robots really do the heavy lifting.”

The facility is expected to deliver thousands of orders to shoppers around South Florida.

According to Adobe Analytics, consumers are on track to spend a record $13.2 billion on Monday, which is 6.1% more than last year.

