Robot Frankenstein gives Nicklaus Children’s Hospital patients candy for Halloween

MIAMI (WSVN) - Tiny patients at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital got some high-tech help just in time for Halloween.

Frankenstein the Robot swung by patients’ rooms to deliver goodies!

The spooky treats were filled with costumes, candy, activity books and more.

The dressed-up iPad on wheels was done so the kids can enjoy what the hospital calls a reverse trick-or-treating, and do so in the safest way possible.

“He gave me a bag and then he gave me this! Yeah, but me and my mom colored it,” Victoria Morales, a 5-year-old patient, said.

The Halloween care packages were donated by Spirit Halloween, a partner of Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

