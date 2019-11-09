Robert Is Here in Homestead celebrates 60th anniversary

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Dade staple is celebrating 60 years in business.

Robert Is Here Fruit Stand and Farm in Homestead is known to much of South Florida as the place to find exotic fruits, taste fresh milkshakes and feed barnyard animals, all under one roof.

On Saturday, it marked the major milestone.

Its owner, Robert Moehling, described the family-operated business’ humble beginnings back in 1959, when he was a boy.

“Sixty years ago today, my dad stuck me on this corner with four filled crates, holding up some plywood and cucumbers dumped on top, and absolutely nobody stopped,” he said.

But Moehling said his father was not about to give up so easily.

“The next Sunday, which was the very next day, they painted a big sign on the hurricane shutters from the house, put one on each side of me, and the signs simply said, ‘Robert is here,'” he said. “Well, I sold out and walked home.”

Moehling set up shop on the corner of Southwest 192nd Avenue and 344th Street and went on to sell out of cucumbers. Now he serves millions of customers each year.

