NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have a person they suspect is connected to a robbery after a highway chase.

On Wednesday, police followed a man who was riding a red scooter. The man went from Interstate 95 northbound at the Golden Glades, westbound on the Palmetto, eastbound on the Palmetto access road and then northbound in the southbound lanes of I-95 at Miami Gardens Drive.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the man was a wanted robbery suspect. They originally followed by air.

Once he got off the highway, he abandoned the scooter and tried to flee on foot before he was promptly taken into custody.

There is a bit of traffic in the area of 183rd Street, in Miami Gardens, going both east and westbound due to heavy police activity.

