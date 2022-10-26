NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Following a highway chase, police have arrested a man in North Miami-Dade who they suspect is connected to a robbery.

According to City of Miami Police, the man was a wanted robbery suspect. They originally followed him by air on Wednesday afternoon and were able track him to the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 77th Street in Miami.

The man then went from Interstate 95 northbound at the Golden Glades, westbound on the Palmetto Expressway, eastbound on the Palmetto access road and then northbound in the southbound lanes of I-95 at Miami Gardens Drive.

Once he got off the highway, the suspect abandoned the scooter near Northeast 183rd Street and Second Avenue in North Miami-Dade and tried to flee on foot before he was promptly taken into custody.

