MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the robber who, they said, stole a cash register from a gas station in Miami while an employee was inside.

According to City of Miami Police, the robbery took place at the Marathon station on Northwest 20th Street and First Court, Sunday morning.

Investigators said the subject entered the store while the employee was cleaning and took the entire cash register, leaving the store a mess.

Police said the employee suffered some injuries.

If you have any information on this robbery or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

