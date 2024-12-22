NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who, witnesses said, robbed a 7-Eleven in North Miami.

Cameras captured a heavy police presence at the convenience store, located at 11885 Biscayne Blvd., early Sunday morning.

Two witnesses described the heart-stopping moments after the subject entered the store.

“And I see the police, and they were saying that there’s a guy that came at gunpoint at the young lady at the register, and he took the whole register. he put her at gunpoint, and he took off and started running,” one woman said.

“OK, so this guy, he came, and he didn’t say anything; he just came behind the counter and just took the money, like, he snatched a register and started running,” said a witness. “He went to that building right over there.”

As of late Sunday afternoon, North Miami Police have not confirmed any details, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this robbery or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

