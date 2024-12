KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Traffic was slowed down in Key Biscayne after a vehicle went up in flames.

Cellphone video showed the van on fire, Tuesday morning.

The front half of the work van was completely engulfed by flames.

One lane on the Rickenbacker Causeway was closed as crews put out the flames.

It’s unclear what sparked the fire.

