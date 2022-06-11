MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash in Miami Beach caused a temporary closure of the roadway.

Officers responded to a single vehicle crash near 45th Street and Pine Tree Drive around 5 a.m., Saturday.

FPL is on the scene assisting with this process.

No injuries were reported.

Pine Tree Drive is currently closed in both directions between 44th and 47th Street. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

