MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Roads in Northwest Miami-Dade that were closed after a deadly crash on US 441 and County Line Road have been reopened. The crash, which occurred early Wednesday, resulted in the death of the driver of a rolled-over vehicle.

The car was traveling at a high speed when it rolled onto a sidewalk and landed in the parking lot of a Lehman Hyundai car dealership. The impact of the crash caused damage to several cars on the lot.

7Skyforce footage captured the scene where stunned employees of the dealership looked on as the damaged vehicle was towed away.

The crash forced the closure of both the northbound and southbound lanes of US 441, which caused significant traffic delays in the area.

Despite the roads being reopened, southbound delays remained evident in the area. Drivers were advised to avoid the road and use alternate routes to bypass delays during their morning commutes.

The identify of that driver has not been released.

Investigators are working to find out how all this started.

