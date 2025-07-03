MIAMI (WSVN) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 95 will be closed starting at 10:00 a.m., pending an ongoing investigation in connection to an accident.

The Florida Highway Patrol shut down southbound Interstate 95 at Northwest Eighth Street at around 10:00 a.m. on Thursday for two hours as they investigated a fatal crash that took place in the area on Tuesday. According to authorities, a black Audi sedan fatally struck a man attempting to cross the roadway.

Motorists traveling in the area experienced heavy delays and were detoured to the Northwest Eighth Street exit ramp and continued south on Northwest Third Court.

The ramps to westbound State Road 836 and eastbound I-395 remained open during the investigation.

The roads have since reopened.

